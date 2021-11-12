WATCH: This Little Girl Seeing the World Clearly For the First Time is Pure Joy

Life is a gift that we often take for granted without realising the blessings we have. The fact that we can just look at things as they are and admire the beauty of this planet, our homes and the people around us. We just take them for granted. This viral clip of a young girl finally being able to watch the world clearly through her glasses is a reminder of the blessings that we have. The joy on her face is just heartwarming and fills us with emotions as she embraces the clarity in her vision for the very first time. The video, shared by @GoodNewsMoveme3, shows the 2-year-old girl trying her power glasses and the joy on her face is just priceless. She looks around the house with a bright smile and briefly removes the glasses to compare the difference it makes. The 50-second clip is just a collection of pure emotions and joy. Watch it here.

Are you crying? Well, you are surely arent alone here. Since being shared online, the clip has receiver over 5 lakh views along with 14 thousand likes on Twitter. The video left many emotional and netizens decides to flood it with their lovely comments. “Just when it feels like the whole world is spinning out of control— a ray of sunshine," wrote a user in her reaction.

Some recalled their experience of getting the first glasses and the joy it brought to their lives. “I’m extremely nearsighted in one eye. I still remember the moment as a child when during an eye exam (at school by the way - they used to do that kind of thing for all kids back then) I saw clearly for the first time. It was a revelation!" commented a user.

Users thanked the page for sharing the beautiful clip and posted their best wishes for the little girl.

