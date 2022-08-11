Video of Little Girl Practising Martial Arts With Her Teacher Goes Viral, Netizens Call it 'Empowering'

A video of a little girl taking self-defence lessons from her master has created a massive buzz on social media. In the viral clip, the unknown girl is seen practising and polishing what appears to be her jiujitsu skills. From blocking attacks to takedowns, the teacher-student pair can be seen doing it all. Initially, the little munchkin just stays focused on blocking attacks and then gets ready to take down her master.

In the second half of the viral video, the little girl grabs her teacher’s knee to bring him down to the ground. Once the first step is achieved, she goes into a side-mount position and successfully gets hold of her teacher’s arms. In the final move, she locks the arms of the teacher until he taps out. While learning self-defense is not something that’s new, it is the perseverance and the dedication of the little girl that has netizens impressed. Though she is young, the little girl has successfully learned how to discipline herself to hoan her martial arts skills. The Twitter user who shared the clip captioned it as “aww so cute". Take a look at it below:

Advertisement

The short clip has managed to garner a thunderous response online. While reacting to the video, a user share that they could see the dedication of a ‘strong’ and ‘powerful’ person behind the little body. The user wrote, “I don’t see this as cute, per se. What I see is a girl learning to not be afraid. To know she also is strong and powerful and shouldn’t doubt it for one minute, no matter how big her opponent is. Very cool!"

Advertisement

Another complimented her perfectly co-ordinated moves and shared “this takes a tremendous amount of coordination to do this, which most kids that age simply wouldn’t have the ability to do. Good on her!"

Advertisement

One more hailed the video as empowering and expressed, “What an empowering lesson for this little girl and what a fantastic teacher. I need to sign up for lessons."

Meanwhile, a netizen said, “Just priceless! How quickly the mind can learn through repetition. That child is smart and has a great memory with an excellent form in the martial art craft. Bravo!"

The viral video of the little girl has received over 1.5 million views and over 59 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here