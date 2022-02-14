Video of Little Girl Recreating Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Scene Faces Flak

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to hit the screens on February 25, but it has managed to get embroiled in controversy even before its release. Now, Filmfare magazine and actor Alia Bhatt are facing flak for a video posted by the magazine’s Twitter handle yesterday. It featured a child recreating one of Alia’s dialogues from the film, dressed in attire similar to the character. Many felt that the recreation was age-inappropriate, given that Gangubai Kathiawadi was a sex worker and a prominent figure in Mumbai’s underworld. However, it must be noted that stigmatisation of sex work in itself is equally problematic and should be distinguished as a separate area of concern. Filmfare shared the video with the caption, “Knocked it out the park! How amazing is this recreation of #AliaBhatt’s scene in #GangubaiKathiawadi?" There were a couple of other kids also imitating the character’s look and dialogues, Instagram reels of which were shared by Alia on her stories. Soon after, the move began to face criticism on social media. Filmfare’s tweet has now been deleted.

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “I’d urge @filmfare to be a little sensitive to what you’ll are exposing children to and the kind of audience you’ll cater to by using young kids. Parents, I hope you’ll rethink how and what your children are used for (sic)."

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, “OMG. This is outright exploitation of innocent kids for vested interest. Shouldn’t @filmfare have some responsibility towards society? Do they even have any policies for harmful content?" After the deletion of the video, he wrote, “But deleting a tweet by @filmfare doesn’t mean acknowledgment of mistake. It’s simply done to avoid outrage."

Earlier, the casting choice of Alia Bhatt for the role of Gangubhai Kathiawadi had also become a subject of criticism on social media, with many wondering if actors like Tabu or Madhuri Dixit may have been better choices to play it. When the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, several social media users also felt that Alia was too young to play the role. The actor disputed that opinion recently. “Firstly, she’s not old. She is 30 so take the thought out that I am playing an old woman. The thing is we don’t have much information on Gangubai. The one picture we got of her, in black and white, she’s old. So there’s a feeling that ‘Oh, she’s Gangubai and Alia’s wrong.’ Obviously, in that context, I am wrong (for the role). But it’s not character. Gangubai became powerful very young in her life. That was actually one of the facts that at a very young age, she became a caretaker of a brothel. Things in her life happened very fast, at a very young age. We had to show a transition from the age of 16-17 to the age she’s shown in the film, which is 31-32," she said in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

Apart from this, a scene from the film was also criticised for racism. Though fans loved Alia’s look and the cinematography, a few raised concerns about a scene in which Gangubai is shown sitting on a dentist’s chair. The dentist examining her has Mongoloid features and when he asks Alia to open her mouth wider, she retorts by saying: “Pura China muh mein ghusayega?" (Will you put entire China in my mouth?) People from north-east India face discrimination in the country. Such a dialogue can further perpetuate the stigma, say netizens.

