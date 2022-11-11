Video of Madonna Licking Water Out of a Dog Bowl Goes Viral

American Singer-Songwriter Madonna is making headlines again. This time, for what seems like licking water out of a dog bowl. She shared a clip on her official Instagram handle on Wednesday and the Internet is unimpressed. The singer is seen wearing a neon green sweater, tights and thigh-high boots. The clip begins with her posing for pictures where she is seen sitting on a motorbike before it transitions to a blurry clip with her head just above the dog bowl. It looks like she is licking water out of it. She has added the song I Wanna Be Your Dog by Stooges to her clip. Take a look here:

Social media users vehemently expressed their disgust and cringe at the clip. Many who used to call themselves Madonna fans, expressed displeasure over her now-viral post. A few of them termed it “embarrassing" in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, “I don’t know which train wreck is harder to watch your’s or Britney’s? The only difference is you’re older and have newer clothes. It is okay to fade away and just be."

Another user wrote, “I used to love Madonna but this is just pitiful. I am so sad to see her disrespecting herself like this. Girl this is no class, what happened to you? Time to unfollow."

“Is there any point in these ridiculous never-ending altered selfies? It’s borderline narcissistic," read one more comment.

A fourth user wrote, “None of this is thought-provoking or ‘different’. You lost touch. You used to be ahead of the game. You created it. The changes to your body too. This is screaming desperation to stay young or relevant. The last thing any of us would have expected from Madonna."

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter is the first female artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award in 1986. Along with that has won 7 Grammy Awards and has 28 nominations, 2 Golden Globe Awards out of 7 nominations, and 2 Brit Awards out of 12 nominations.

