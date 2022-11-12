Video of Man Claiming to Be Elusive Street Artist Banksy Resurfaces

UK-based street artist Banksy has gained worldwide fame by adorning walls and public places with his paintings. While he has been actively drawing graffiti since the 1990s, his identity still remains a mystery. The Internet is awash with speculation over Banksy’s identity where many have claimed of decoding who the elusive artist really is. Now, a video has surfaced that sheds some light on Banksy’s identity.

According to ITV News, which first shared the footage in 2019, the video is an exclusive interview with a man who claims to be Banksy. It shows the man speaking to ITV London reporter Haig Gordon for some 25 seconds in the two-minute televised news report. While the video may offer some clues about the renowned artist’s appearance, it did not quite solve the mystery.

The man in the report is seen with his face covered with a T-shirt and only his eyes visible to the camera. The clip was filmed back in 2003 ahead of Banksy’s Turf War exhibition. It shows the man painting an insect on a wall using a stencil and spray paint and also a picture of a baby.

“I’m disguised because you can’t really be a graffiti writer and then go public. The two things don’t quite go together," the man is heard saying in the interview.

After being shot in 2003, the clip again came to light after ITV News West Country reporter Robert Murphy searched the archives for any footage available of Banksy. He then spotted a library entry that read “Interview with Banksy".

He contacted Gordon, who took the original interview, and told him about the find. Reacting to it, Gordon said that anything related to Banksy is highly valuable and even claimed that he had a “full sight of him".

Speaking about the decade-old interview, Gordon shared that the man claiming to be Banksy was relaxed and amiable. However, Gordon also said that he had no evidence to prove that he was the real Banksy.

