Video of Man Introducing Pet Dog To Neighbourhood Cat Goes Viral on TikTok

A video of a man introducing his pet dog to a neighbourhood cat has created a massive buzz on social media. The viral clip features an elderly person taking his pet on a walk when they meet a cat near the bushes on the sidewalk. The man picks up his four-legged family member and takes him closer to the cat in a friendly gesture. Initially, when the dog lifted its leg to pat the cat, the latter took a step back to ensure there was no danger. This reaction was followed by a few seconds of the animal duo patting each other with no harm.

Once the introduction was over, the elderly placed the dog on the ground again and went on to pat the cat himself before continuing his walk. The wholesome moment was captured by a neighbourhood TikTok user, Cheyenne, who uploaded the video on the social media platform, as reported by Upworthy. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response from netizens online. While sharing the clip, Cheyenne hailed the friendly gesture as a ‘pure moment’ and went on to add, “It made me tear up because I was shocked I got to see such a sweet moment in person. I haven’t stopped smiling since."

If the report is to be believed then the TikTok clip has raked over 7.7 million views and over 1.4 million likes on the application. The video went so viral that it even caught the attention of the elderly person in the clip. He reportedly took to the comment section of the post to identify himself and further reveal the name of his pet dog. The elderly man clarified that he ensured to pat the cat and assess how the introduction might turn. He added that his four-year-old dog has been introduced to cats before and hence, there was no harm in taking the friendly step.

He commented, “I should point out that I had petted the cat first and assessed how this might turn out. Ted is 4 months old and has been introduced to cats before," reported Upworthy.

Once the dog was identified, the TikTok user did not hold herself back from responding to the viral man’s comment. Cheyenne apologized if the man at any point found the clip to be intrusive in any nature and further added that she was glad that the clip reached him. “Hope you enjoyed the video! Sorry if it’s intrusive but the moment was too sweet not to record! Glad it found its way to you! Ted is lovely."

A barrage of netizens has been calling the video ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’.

