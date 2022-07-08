Video of Man Testing Minion Toys Is Viral, Internet Asks If He Really Likes His Job

There are legitimate jobs out there where the employer will pay you to sit around and play with toy prototypes or new products all day, and that’s called toy testing. A video of the same has been shared on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, by a user by the name Talal Al Murad. Sharing the video, the man captioned it, “The last person has a fun job."

The video showcases a factory wherein several workers in blue coats can be seen assembling the Minion toys. Meanwhile, a person at the end is just moving his hand back and forth as he tests every single product to be accurate for the market as per company and international standards.

This video is going viral on social media and has churned out more than 12,000 likes.

Advertisement

A user, commenting on the video, said, “It is easy to do a very easy thing once, but it is difficult to do the same thing a thousand times." The second user said, “His job is not good, it is very bad because when someone does such work from morning till evening, then he gets bored."

Meanwhile, a third one, impressed with the work, said, “It’s the job of the last person."

However, the grass always looks greener on the other side. If you look closely, the toy tester himself does not seem to enjoy the work.

For those, who are not familiar, toys are usually tested before they are made available in stores across the world. Besides testing them for being fun and visually appealing, a toy tester also certifies every particular toy ‘safe’ as per certain market standards and depending on its location of sale.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.