Video of Man Watching Football on Phone During Sold-Out Harry Styles' Concert Goes Viral

American singer Harry Styles has a huge fan following and his fans would do anything to attend his concerts. Mostly, all of his concerts are sold out. However, a video which is currently going viral shows a man at Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden tuning out of the music and watching a football game. Uploaded by Instagram handle Unilad, the video has left many people perplexed. “Sold out show….it warms my heart knowing he took a ticket from some poor fan who really wanted it," read the caption.

In the video, Harry Styles can be seen performing on the stage. On the other hand, there is a man who is sitting, completely unbothered and watching a football match. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

The video has managed to gather nearly 40K views. “You just know he’s the chaperone for the night ahha," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “That’s deff the dad that had to go with his daughter."

Meanwhile, Harry Styles earlier made news when he spoke about arguments people have in an effort to define his sexuality.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone," he told Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something."

Styles also nodded to the public fascination with his sexuality when discussing his other film due out this year, ‘My Policeman’, in which he plays a closeted gay police officer in the 1950s. “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it," he said of the period drama and its universal themes. “It’s not like, ‘this is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me," he added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here