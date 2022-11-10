Video of Monkey Squad Splashing Around in a Pool Proves They're Just Like Us

Monkeys have a way of turning every situation adorable and hilarious. Now a barrel of monkeys is winning the Internet for having a grand time in a swimming pool. They are seen gathered around the pool in the video posted on Twitter. From what looks like a gazebo’s roof, they fling themselves into the pool with a splash. One after the other, they take turns with their daring jumps. But they make sure the path is clear underneath before jumping. Take a look here:

Social media users were laughing over their antics. A few users were surprised by the fact that monkeys could not only swim but also liked the water. Others wanted to join in on the fun. Meanwhile, one user reminisced about their own jumping-in-the-pool fun back in the day. They wrote, “Reminds me of being 12 years old and us young blokes showing off in front of the girls on the diving board at the swimming pool. We didn’t quite know why we were doing it … In fact we’d yell ‘Arrh, what are YOU lookin’ at?!’ But with each turn, the dives became more daring.”

Another comment read, “So cute .. Not jostling and patiently waiting for the water to clear out before the jump. Safety first.”

“Hence the term ‘monkeying around’. Lovely to see our distant cousins have fun,” read the third comment.

However, what many found more adorable than the game of jumping was a particular moment in the clip. One monkey, after jumping in the pool, swims out to another monkey sitting right there. The two embrace each other, melting Twitter users’ hearts. The Internet took screenshots of the moment and shared them underneath the original Tweet.

Since being posted on Saturday, the clip now has over 1.5 million views and almost 43,000 likes.

