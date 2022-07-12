Video Of Monkeys Using Social Media Will Leave In Splits

Social media craze has only multiplied in the last couple of years. From children to the elderly, people are simply hooked to various social media apps. And looks like animals are no different. While humans have adapted the modern technology, monkeys are following suit. We are not saying it, a viral video has done all the talking. A video, which went viral on the internet, showcased monkeys using social media like it’s an everyday activity for them. In the clip, the monkeys are looking at a smartphone screen and also scrolling through a social media account.

Shared on Twitter, the video opens to a man holding the phone while two monkeys appear to be quite engrossed in it. A third one is also seen barging in and getting a view of the screen. While the monkeys were looking at the screen, one of them was also holding the phone and moving the screen in an intriguing way.

Posting the adorable clip, a Twitter user captioned it, “Craze of social media." So far, the video has racked up over 1 lakh views and tons of reactions. While some termed the video “cute", one of them wrote, “Inko bhi lat lag gayi (they too are addicted)"

“No craze, Monkey ko aap training de sakte ho mobile operate kerne ki. Asli crazy hum log hain. (Monkeys can be trained to operate a mobile. We are actually crazy)," a tweet read.

Another person wrote, “Interest to aise dikha rahe hain jaise sab samajh aa raha ho (They are showing interest as if they are able to understand everything)."

“The bug of social media passing from humans to their ancestors," a third tweeted.

Social media’s popularity is crossing all boundaries, isn’t it?

