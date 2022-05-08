Video of Passengers Raining Blows on Each Other inside Aircraft is Viral | WATCH

A flight flying from Manchester, bound to Amsterdam, had quite a rough ending to the journey. Well, nothing happened to the flight but rather inside it. A group of passengers started a brawl resulting in thumping punches and screams.

The incident happened on May 5, Thursday, when a KLM flight arrived at the Dutch capital’s Schiphol Airport. A video of the fight was shared by one of the passengers on social media. In the clip, the person shooting it is heard shouting “Behave. This is an aircraft," as a group of men is seen landing punches in the downward direction.

The cabin is filled with passengers shouting at them to put an end to the fight. Many in the video are seen pulling the men apart, including the cabin crew appointed in the flight. After multiple hurls and shouts, the brawl was brought to an end. The user sharing the video, in the caption, wrote, “Nice flight to dam today." Take a look.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 20 lakh views. Netizens poured in all kinds of reactions to the clip.

“This is absolutely horrendous to watch, not only as a crew member but as a member of the public," wrote one user.

Another said, “This happens far too often," mentioning that he will take the bus next time.

As per a Daily Mail report, a passenger revealed that the victim was getting beaten up for making a racist comment. Some users on Twitter had things to say about this addition to the plot.

Many said that if they were the pilot of this plane, they would have dropped the aircraft for several thousand feet intentionally just to make them sit in their seats.

A spokesperson from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee stated that a total of six people were involved in the brawl, all of whom were arrested at the airport.

