Video of Pet Dog Exercising With Owner Will Take Your Monday Blues Away

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared an adorable video of a dog and its owner and it’s truly unmissable. The video shows a dog and its owner jumping on a terrace. When the man starts jumping, the dog does the same. Along with the video, the caption also read, “Got me a huge smile".

Watch the video below:

The video garnered over 72.9k views as of now. Several users also commented about the adorable relationship between the owner and his pet. One of the users wrote, “The rhythm of faithfulness and spontaneity". Being smitten by the video, another user wrote, “Can watch this forever with a constant smile!" A third user also wrote, “Beautiful n so refreshing to watch. Just Smiling". “You are the only one who will share the happiness," wrote a fourth user. Several users also commented with many hearts, joining hands, and love-struck emojis. Take a look at a few more tweets from users below.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is renowned for sharing engaging content for his Twitter followers that discusses life lessons and also teaches them a few things. The business magnate previously shared a video with his followers that contain a million-dollar lesson. It depicts a group of turkeys crossing a road in New Hampshire. The video depicts a turkey blocking the road so that everyone on its team can cross without being hindered or injured. Vehicles can be seen waiting on both sides for these birds to pass freely. This video conveys an important message: “Leadership is a responsibility." The bird followed them to the end after he noticed that everyone had crossed correctly.

