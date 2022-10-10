Video of Polar Bear Playing With Her Cub in Snow Will Brush Off Your Monday Blues

Animal videos are always adorable. They make us laugh, smile, and occasionally leave us teary-eyed. An adorable video that has surfaced on the internet of a polar bear playing with her cub in the snow is sure to brush off your Monday blues. The clip shows a polar bear adorably playing with her cub in the snow and it’s truly unmissable. And there’s a good chance you would not be able to stop yourself from watching the video on a loop.

‘Mommy and her cub," the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral garnering over 2.3 million on Twitter. Netizens are all hearts over the video and flooded the reply section with sweet messages. Some users talked about a mother’s love and how they can go to any extent to keep their kids happy, while some couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable animals.

“A mommy is a mommy, I love such videos, it just makes my heart melt," a user wrote another replied, “Nothing more powerful than a mother’s love & her fur child". A third user wrote, “What pleasure. Mom and cub relaxing together. Animals are emotional. We must respect that".

“Yesterday I saw a little snow statue of mommy and cub, exactly as they are, I regretted not buying it and here I am seeing it in motion. The world is a magical place," read one of the reactions.

Take a look at a few more replies below.

A user also shared another video of a cub, in the reply section, who is trying its very best to get out of the water.

On seeing this, its mother rushes and comes to the rescue by jumping into the water, trying to save its little one from drowning. The touching clip also received several likes from fellow netizens.

