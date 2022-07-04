Video of Raven 'Singing' Along Man Playing Flute is Cool But Internet Has Doubts

Time and again, the internet has brought forth videos of ravens and crows exhibiting signs of intelligence and continuing this trajectory, a clip is making rounds on the internet that shows a raven singing. Yes, you might find it hard to believe, but the video shows a man playing flute and the raven is matching its rhythm while accompanying the man. The video, which has gone crazy viral, has left people stunned.

While it is unknown where the video was captured, it was tweeted by a Twitter user named Science Girl. It appears that the video was initially shared on TikTok, as it carries the logo of the video-sharing app on the right bottom. The short clip was posted along with the caption, “Listen to this raven singing to a flute." The now-viral video shows a man sitting on a couch with his flute in his hand and a raven on his lap. Then as soon as he starts playing the flute, the raven begins singing in collaboration with it, and the moment the flute stops, the bird from the corvid family also stops singing.

Advertisement

Honestly, the voice of the bird can easily confuse a person with a kid’s voice, which sounds completely similar. The comments section was flooded with people complimenting and praising the talent of the bird. One user wrote, “I know they are highly intelligent but didn’t know they are so talented and trainable." Apart from the lauding, many users claimed the video to be fake, another user wrote, “Wrong hand positions and fingering, can’t buy this one sorry," and ended with a hashtag “Fake". A third user commented, “This is surely fake, right? Is the lallallalalala the raven part? No way". So far the video has been viewed over 6 million times and has garnered more than 2 million likes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.