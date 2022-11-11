Video of School Girl Dancing to Rajasthani Song Leaves Internet in Awe

A video of a little girl dancing at an event organized by her school has gone viral on the internet. Dressed in her school uniform, the girl can be seen shaking a leg to the popular Rajasthani song ‘Mera Balma Bada Sayana.’ As the camera pans, the video then shows students of the primary section seated on the school ground as they hoot and cheer for their fellow classmates. Meanwhile, the school teachers are monitoring all the students as the event proceeds. It appears that the performance was a part of the Diwali function arranged by the school, as some students were dressed in their uniforms while many also came to the school in casual dress.

What steals the limelight was the little girls’ exceptional dance moves as it seems to be well-choreographed and rehearsed. From twirling to nailing a few Rajasthani dance moves, the little girl aptly entertained the crowd prompting many to stand up on their feet to watch her perform. The Twitter user who shared the clip online captioned it, “Look at the talent." Watch the video below:

Within a span of two days, the viral video has amassed over lakh views and more than eight thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of internet users who were impressed by the dance performances ended up lauding the little girl. A user called her cute and wrote, “Good performance by the cute baby."

Another reminisced about their school time and commented, “School time is best. Is se aacha kuch ho he nahi sakta (There’s nothing better than that)."

One more highlighted how the crowd encouraged the little girl, “See the encouragement in her dance performance."

The Internet is truly impressed with the dance moves by the little girl.

