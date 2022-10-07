Video of Snake Climbing a Brick Wall Reminds Internet of Old Video Game

A video of a Sonoran Mountain Kingsnake climbing on a brick wall has gone viral. The clip, captured at Coronado National Memorial in Arizona, USA, was shared on the Facebook page of the national park. While snake videos can be creepy and unpleasant to look at, the clip gave netizens nostalgia. It wasn’t just the gorgeous look of the Kingsnake that left the netizens mesmerized, but many were also reminded of the old snake video game on Nokia phones. The snake features red, black, and white crossbands all over its body. In the video, the reptile climbs the walls through the gaps in the bricks.

“You never know who might stop by the visitor centre. Yesterday this Sonoran Mountain kingsnake (Lampropeltis pyromelana) showed off its climbing skills on our adobe walls," read the caption posted with the video.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, users flooded the comment section of the post with their replies. “That is a beautiful mountain king snake right there! Not to mention thanks to this video, people now get to see how the video game snake was created," a user wrote while comparing the video to the old snake mobile game.

Another added, “I used to play this game on my Nokia. The graphics weren’t as good though." One more joked, “He’s cheating, he can’t just cut over the brick."

Meanwhile, a section of users praised the reptile’s appearance. “Adorable! Pretty snake and an interesting climb. It’s a King snake," wrote a netizen.

“I feel like this needs the Tetris theme music," read a second comment. The video has received nearly 3 lakh views on Facebook so far.

Notably, this species of snake is found in abundance in the south-eastern mountain regions of Arizona in the USA. The snake, which can reach an adult size of 42 inches (105cm), spends most of its lifetime hiding under rocks.

