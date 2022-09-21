Video of Students Learning Hindi Grammar in the Form of Poetry And Drama Wins The Internet

While learning grammar can sometimes be confusing due to tricky topics, a school teacher has now made it easier for her students by covering a major portion of the subject in the form of poetry. A video of the students performing the poetry has now gone viral on social media. After a user shared the video on Twitter, it left the netizens amused. In the viral clip, a group of students can be seen dancing to a song similar to the patriotic Bollywood number, Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Jhanki Hindustan Ki.

However, the lyrics of the song have been changed to cover the important topics of Hindi grammar including, sangya (noun), kriya (verb), sarvanam (pronoun), and visheshan (adjective). Lines after lines, the catchy poetry describes the meaning of the aforementioned topics with apt examples so that the syllabus becomes easier for students. In addition to this, the drama factor makes the lessons more engaging.

Advertisement

While sharing the video online, the user wrote, “Wonderful! Look at how the school students learn Hindi grammar through poetry and drama, you must see!” Watch the viral clip below:

The video that made its way online on Monday, September 19 has already amassed a whopping 1.5 million views on the micro-blogging site. In addition to this, more than 6 thousand people have liked the viral video. A barrage of netizens heaped praises for the innovative initiative taken by the school teacher for imparting knowledge in the most entertaining way.

A user wrote, “Bahut hi badiya tarika istemal kiya hai bacho ko sikshit karne ka. Ek acha kadam, ek achi rah bacho ko dikha rhe hai (Wonderful way applied by the teacher for educating students. One simple step is taking these students toward success).

Advertisement

Another added, “Really very good illustrative post, in this way the kids visualize really what’ are sangya, sarvanaam, etc.”

A netizen lauded the school professor, “Teacher creativity. Best way to learn something for a long time.”

Advertisement

One more said that the school has become a new model for others, “A model school - a good attempt to make education fun.”

Notably, the name and location of the school have not been disclosed as of yet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here