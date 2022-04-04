Video of Two Men Dancing on Car Roof in Ghaziabad Goes Viral, Slapped With Rs 20,000 Fine

The Internet can make you go viral for all the right, as well as, wrong reasons. Unfortunately, it did not work in favour of a car owner from Ghaziabad after a video of him and his friend dancing on the roof of their moving car went viral on social media. Now, the Ghaziabad police have imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the car owner. In the aforementioned video, the car is seen moving slowly on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, when two men get down from the car and start filming their friends, who are dancing on the car roof. Later, they get down from the roof and while one sits on the driver’s seat, the other takes the passenger seat.

Here is the video:

A Twitter user, who is a journalist, shared the video of the incident. Alongside the video, the user wrote, “Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, a group of boys, visibly drunk, dancing on the roof of their car on the Delhi-Meerut expressway." Tagging Ghaziabad Police in the tweet, Kumar wrote that he hopes the cops make them dance to their tunes in the lockup soon.

The clip went viral on social media and as a result, the Ghaziabad police took action. The police department uploaded a video of the two friends, via their official Twitter account, wherein they can be seen admitting and apologizing for their crime. Ensuring road safety and sending out a message to the public, the police arrested the concerned people and a challan of about Rs 20,000 was levied in violation of traffic rules.

The police had also shared an image of the challan, which revealed that the car owner has been charged for driving without registration or suspended/cancelled registration, violation of prescribed standards, passenger standing on footboard and disobedience of any direction lawful given by the authority.

The challan revealed that the incident took place on April 1.

