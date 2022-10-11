Video Of Two Women Getting Into an Ugly Fight Over Gym Equipment Goes Viral

Quarrels between women are often termed catfights. And a video of one such catfight has taken the internet by storm. The clip shows two women getting into a fistfight over the use of the smith machine at a gym. The now-viral clip, posted on Twitter, opens with a woman in a black tee patiently waiting for her turn to use the gym equipment. As the woman gets her chance, another one, dressed in a green top, harshly pushes her aide.

Within seconds the fight gets escalated as they both can be seen slapping and pulling each other by the hair. Others present at the gym rushed to pacify. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera at the gym. The location of the clip, however, remains unclear.

The Twitterati has reacted to the video after thoroughly enjoying the catfight. One wrote, “Smith machine, people fighting over the worst piece of equipment in the gym."

Another said, “I really enjoyed this kalesh (brawl)."

One more user commented, “The woman who came from behind just to sneak in before the woman who was waiting there (sic)."

The clip has stacked up over 3 lakh views and is still counting.

Something similar happened a few days ago. A women’s compartment of a Mumbai local train witnessed an ugly brawl between co-passengers, with some women, came to blows and even injured a policewoman on duty.

The incident happened on Thane –Panvel local train. As per a report by NDTV, police inspector Sambhaji Katare from Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the clash, which triggered the women, was an altercation between three women commuters over a seat near Turbhe Station. Soon after the matter escalated the women passenger got involved in a fistfight on the moving train.

The incident left a policewoman, who tried to intervene and solve the fight, and at least three other women with injuries.

