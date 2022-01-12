Video of Woman Walking With 6 Lionesses in Jungle Shocks Netizens

Videos of wild animals and pets are amongst the most liked videos on the internet. Currently, one such video is going viral on social media platforms. It will be difficult to believe your eyes after watching the video of a woman roaming in the jungle with not one or two, but six lionesses.

One might wonder why this woman is risking her life. Whatever the reason, the woman is roaming around in the jungle with six lionesses as if they are her pet dogs. Although this viral video is only a few seconds long, the visuals from it will remain in the minds of the people watching it for a long time.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYjT_CJpftW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video seems to have been shot in a jungle. These lionesses are neither attacking the woman, nor the person shooting the video. Also, it is interesting to see that there is no fear on the woman’s face.

She appears to be at ease while out with the lioness. She can also be seen walking, holding her dress. Towards the end of the video, the woman also holds the tail of one of the lionesses.

This video has been shared by Safari Gallery on Instagram. In the video caption, it is written that “Do One Thing Every Now & Then That Scares The Life Out Of You. Would You Try This?"

The video has received a good number of likes, and it is getting a lot of comments. While many people are reacting using emoticons, some are expressing their views in the comment section.

