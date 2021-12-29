Video on Unique Design of Special Wedding Shoes Goes Viral

Weddings always mean fun, food and frolic. Almost every wedding has some kind of funny video, which people put up on social media these days for fun. One such video is going viral on social media in which a pair of shoes is making people laugh.

At first glance, you would be hard pressed to find anything special about the shoes in the video. The shoes, being called the ‘special shoes’ of the wedding in the video, have a secret specialty. The secret is not revealed till the end of the video and as you proceed to the end of the video you will be left in splits.

In the video, you can see someone explaining the specialty of this shoe. He says that the shoes which he is wearing are expensive designer shoes which are perfect for weddings. After all the compliments, the shoes come off, revealing the truth behind them. At the end of the video, it appears that the ‘shoes’ are an illusion. The person is actually wearing flip-flops underneath, over which he had stuck the shiny shoe cover. Now, that was certainly an unexpected twist after all that bragging. You can watch the funny video here:

This video has been shared from an account named bhutni_ke_memes. This video has made users share funny comments. While one jokingly asked the price of the shoes, another one shared ‘crying with laughter’ emojis. The video has received over 6,000 likes.

