Video: People Working Faster Than Machines Prove Technology Can't Replace Everything

We are currently moving briskly towards a full-fledged digitised world. We are surrounded by digital technology and artificial intelligence so much so that automation is taking over manual labour. The inaccuracies and estimations applied in the manual world are not applicable in the digital era and everything is accurately followed based on calculations and code.

But even today, some people are so extraordinarily good at their job that not even a robot can replace them. Their perfection and speed are unmatched and today we are going to show you one such video of humans that work at unbelievable speeds.

Advertisement

A Twitter handle by the name “figensezgin" shared a video of people doing their jobs so perfectly and at such speed that left the viewers surprised. The video captioned “When you love your job," started with a man slicing oranges at speed like one would in the game “fruit ninja".

The next section of the video showed four labourers working in a coordinated fashion with hammers pounding a tent pillar in the ground one after another. The third portion showed a man first dicing and then slicing onions at unimaginable speed.

While a lot of these clips were of people working in the preparation of food items, some of them also showed people cleaning and arranging things in an orderly fashion at a very fast pace. The highlight of the video was a kid tossing a pizza base in the air multiple times with such ease that even a machine would fail to do it.

The video, posted on July 30 went viral with more than 7 lakh views, more than 24,600 likes and more than 5,000 retweets. A lot of people in the comments section debated over whether the speed and precision of the people in the video were because they loved their job or if they were required to do so. However, one thing everyone agreed with was that the efficiency of these humans was unmatched.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here