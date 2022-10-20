Video Showing Tsunami-like Clouds Will Give You The Chills

Social media users were left terrified by a video that recently surfaced online. A wave-like sky formation can be seen in the time-lapse video, which is guaranteed to give you the chills. The captivating video, posted on Reddit, demonstrates an odd cloud formation that looks like a potential cloudburst approaching a neighbourhood.

The brief video, uploaded by Reddit user Nature4world, depicts an unusual cloud formation. The user captioned the video with the statement, “Like this Nature creates… dangerous storms.."

The clip has been shared on various social media sites and is currently going viral. This video has received over 99,000 upvotes and a few comments on Reddit.

A user wrote, “This is one the most beautiful shots I have ever seen. "

Another user wrote, “No wonder our ancestors thought Indra was the most powerful god."

“It is called Cloud Burst. If this incident happens in mountains it will result into massive slides and flood," a third user wrote.

The location of the video was not revealed in the post.

The internet is filled with incredible videos of natural phenomena. Netizens were shocked by a video taken last month showing a huge sea wave touching clouds. The nearly 40-second video, posted by Buitengebieden, showed a wave cresting and gently brushing through the formation of clouds before coming down. These, however, were not actual clouds. Those were, in fact, sea aerosols (SSA). The SSA is among the most common and widespread natural aerosol particles.

Another cloud formation video previously went viral on the internet. The Bluff Knoll peak in Western Australia’s Stirling Range could be seen covered in clouds. The internet was taken aback by the reverse cloud waterfall.

Many incidents of cloudbursts have been reported in the past which resulted in massive loss of life and property. Cloudburst incidents in mountainous areas, particularly in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, have caused significant damage, with the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy being the most catastrophic example.

