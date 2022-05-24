Video Shows Breathtaking Visuals Of Cloudburst, Netizens In Awe Of It

Nature is filled with a lot of surprising scenarios. These scenarios let us experience the mesmerising beauty that often goes unnoticed. A breathtaking visual of cloudburst was captured in a video, which is now going viral. This cloud burst video has been shared by Cosmic Gaia on Twitter.

In this 12 second video, we can see massive clouds moving forward even as an enormous amount of water pours from them. The quantity of water keeps increasing as the clouds move forward. The best part about the video is the enchanting beauty of clouds, hills and vegetation around. The video was shared on May 22 and has garnered more than 1 Lakh views. The video was retweeted 680 times. The video was captioned Tsunami from Heaven.

A user replied to this video saying that it is more beautiful when complemented with music. This musical video looks even more mesmerising. It has garnered more than 2 crore views.

Many admired the finer nuances captured in this video. A user wrote that it is incredible to watch the cloud vapour condense into raindrops. This user wrote that a little ridge — a long, narrow raised part of a surface, especially a high edge along a mountain — between gaseous clouds and forming water is beautiful.

Another wrote that it feels like a waterfall from heaven. One wrote it is magnificent to watch nature take its due course. According to this user, music and video graphics which embellished the video are a bonus. Rest wrote that we are nothing in front of nature so it should be respected.

This video, with or without music, is loved by everyone. They were left awestruck with the choice of shot perfectly planned to capture this moment.

Music, shots and video graphics were applauded by netizens but they tried to correct the caption. A user wrote that it is a waterspout, which causes enormous tragedies. A waterspout is a sudden downpour of heavy rain.

The video is still being shared and praised. It was given a thumbs up by more than 5,000 people online.

