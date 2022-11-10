Video Shows Drake and Lil Wayne Playing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Didi Tera' at Concert, Fans in Disbelief

A concert video of Canadian rapper Drake and Lil Wayne using legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic number Didi Tera Devar Deewana during their performance has gone viral on the internet. An Instagram user shared a clip of the two rap sensations alongside the caption, “Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community." In the video, the rappers can be seen grooving on the stage as peppy beats play in the background, suddenly a faint audio of Didi Tere Devar Deewana is heard before drake continues to rap.

Didi Tere Devar Deewana features in the tracklist of the popular Bollywood film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Watch the viral concert video here:

The video has amassed over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, prompting desi users to drop hilarious reactions in the comment section of the post. A section of the internet has claimed that the clip is fake. A user wrote, “It’s not real I watched the whole concert," another said, “I couldn’t hear a thing." One more joined, “I bet they don’t know about her it’s just that they found her music sample and used it." Meanwhile, a user joked, “Drake just ruined the song," another added, “Bro just ruined Didi Tera Devar Deewana for me." It is not clear if the video is authentic as of yet.

The track that Drake seemingly mixed with his songs is originally picturized on Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Notably, the hit Bollywood 90s number is penned by Dev Kohli. In addition to this, Didi Tera Devar Deewana has also received the melodious vocals by SP Balasubrahmanyam alongside Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in the month of February this year leaving the entire country devastated. The legendary singer who was hailed as the Nightingale of India was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Her ashes were immersed in the Godavari River at Ramkund, Nashik in the presence of her sister Asha Bhosle and nephew Adinath Mangeshkar.

