WATCH: Little Girl Meeting Baby Brother for the First Time Will Melt Your Heart

Meeting their newborn sibling for the first time undoubtedly marks one of the happiest moments of one’s life. A recent video has captured one such precious moment where a little girl gets to see her infant brother for the first time. The adorable reaction of the girl has now gone viral. The video, uploaded by a reporter for Good News Movement on Instagram, showcases the sacred and everlasting bond between siblings. “Surprising sister with her brand new brother who spent 10 days in the NICU," the caption read.

The clip opens to show the little munchkin lying on the bed while his mother films. The next moment, the girl is seen entering the room with a radiant smile on her face. The excitement to see her brother is evident as she goes straight to the bed without getting bothered by anyone.

“Hi baby, what’s that," the mother is heard saying to the girl who comes to the other side of the bed and gets an unforgettable surprise. The girl looks at the baby for the first time and gets highly elated to witness his sheer charm and little features.

Failing to contain her joy, she puts her hands on her mouth and continues to gaze at her brother. “Aww so sweet," the girl says.

Of course, the video touched numerous hearts online and prompted Instagram users to flock to the comments section. Many rejoiced watching the girl’s heartwarming reaction. “OMG her reaction is priceless. God bless her so adorable," one user wrote. Another, too, could not get over the charming moment. “Priceless reaction," one comment read. One amusingly noted, “This is my reaction when I see anything cute."

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a girl got emotional after meeting her newborn for the first time.

The video, uploaded by ViralHog on YouTube, shows the baby sleeping in a car chair while his sister opens the door to see him. As she gets to see the infant, the girl fails to hold her happy tears back and cries out of joy.

