Video Shows Man Punching American Airlines Flight Attendant Midair

It was absolute mayhem inside an American Airlines flight this week. A passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant on theaircraft which was on its way to Los Angeles from Mexico’s Los Cabos International Airport. A video, taken by a fellow passengerwhich is doing rounds of social media, captures the incident.

In the video, we can hear the steward asking the passenger, “Are you threatening me?". After that, the steward moves away from the passenger with his back towards the camera. The passenger, wearing an orange floral shirt, runs up from behind and punches the steward in the back of the head. The reactions of the other passengers who were witness to the incident could also be heard in the video.

The incident took place on American Airlines flight 377, which departed from San Jos del Cabo International Airport and arrived at Los Angeles International Airport. The unruly passenger was promptly detained by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is now permanently barred from travelling on the airline.

The accused, identified as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, was held after the flight landed on charges of interfering with a flight crew, a federal felony. The FBI took over the investigation since the assault occurred in the air.

American Airlines released a statement that read, “Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation."In addition to thanking the crew, the airlines said that they are providing them with the assistance they required.

Just a few days ago, another incident of violence inside an aircraft grabbed the headlines. A passenger, travelling on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, created a real scene while the plane was on air. He fought with the crew on the flight from Pesshawar to Dubai. There were many videos which showed him punching seats and kicking the aircraft’s window. He was deported back to Pakistan.

