Video Shows Paraglider Flying With Vulture, Netizens Call It 'Coolest Thing Ever'

Experiencing the world with a bird’s eye view is an unforgettable experience. But to experience it alongside a bird is another thing. What is being touted as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a paraglider flying over green landscapes was first greeted, and then joined by a black vulture.

The video of this amazing experience recently surfaced on social media and took it by storm. In the clip, the paraglider is seen flying right above the bird. The vulture, with its wings spanned across and its tail steering, comes above the glider and then perches on one of its feet. The bird pecks on the other shoe in search of food, while the glider pats the bird gently.

Take a look at the clip here:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 crore views and almost 6.5 lakh likes. The viral clip left netizens in awe of the rare sight. One user wrote, “One of the coolest things ever. Bird’s eye view of this big guy’s wingspan and then landing to hitch a ride and chill for a minute.

Another wrote, “What an amazing encounter."

This user claimed to quit his job and said, “This is what I will do from now on."

“Ultimate peak experience" one called it.

While another called it “Magical."

One eagle-eyed user noticed that the vulture in the video is wearing jesses, small straps used to tether birds. “I am guessing the paraglider takes care of the bird," the user wrote.

Another user shared that it is a specific activity called parahawking which is a combination of paragliding and falconry. Birds are trained to fly with paragliders and perch on them mid-air. And turns out, it is true.

