Video Shows Turkey 'Sobbing' Day Before Thanksgiving, Twitter Users Get Emotional

A video showing a turkey “sobbing" is going viral on social media and has compelled many netizens to even reconsider their decision to eat the bird this festive season.

Animals rights activist John Oberg has shared the video on his Twitter timeline and said that if everyone who was planning on eating turkey this thanksgiving watched the video, they would leave it on their plates.

In the video shared by John, the turkey is lying in a person’s lap. By the looks, it seems like the bird is sobbing and tears appear to be rolling down its eyes. It seems like the bird was feeling a sense of comfort while lying on the person’s lap.

Advertisement

Nobody knows where the video is from and who the person is. However, the bird is lying comfortably next to the person.

John shared the video on November 24. A lot of people have also commented on the video. One of the users wrote “Omg.. I was about to cry guess who’s not eating turkey this year".

Some vegetarians and non-vegetarians also argued over the different eating habits on the post. While several people talked in favour of eating non-veg, some spoke against it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.