Video Shows Woman Hugging Tiger Cubs, Internet Calls it 'Adorable'

Videos featuring human and animal bonds are a cult online. Most of these videos show people playing with, or pranking, their pet cats or dogs. But sometimes, things get a little unbelievable. Just like this viral clip of a woman cuddling and caressing tiger cubs that has caught the internet’s attention.

The video shows the woman being welcomed by a streak of tiger cubs, and the way they shower love on her is just unbelievable. The woman is seen kissing the tiger cubs and pampering them with hugs and cuddles. The cubs also seem comfortable with her presence. One can also notice the tiger cubs playing with each other in the background. We are sure that this adorable video will brighten your day and beat the Monday blues. The video also featured the song Mine by Bazzi in the background.

Watch the video below:

The clip has received over 10,000 views along with varied reaction. One of the users commented, “Wonderful”. Another user wrote, “This is so cool. Absolutely love this video”. Several users commented with hearts, fire, love-struck, and fire-struck emojis. The video also received several likes.

This isn’t the first video of a human being all friendly with an apex predator that has gone viral. Earlier, a video of a girl taking a picture with a tiger had grabbed social media’s attention. A tiger is lying on top of the body of a girl who is attempting to be photographed in the viral video. The tiger appears to be equally smitten with the girl. The tiger seems very familiar to the girl lying on the ground. The tiger does not attack the girl or the person who shot the video, as seen in the video.

The caption of the viral video reads, 'Tigers are trained to rear from a young age.' We can assume, based on the girl's calm demeanour, that this is not the first time she has pulled such a stunt.

