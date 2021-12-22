Video: Spider Crawls on Queensland Health Minister's Leg, Here's What Happened Next

The health minister of Queensland, Australia, was recently addressing a press conference on the novel coronavirus pandemic when something completely unexpected happened. The minister, Yvette D’ath, was completely unaware, at least initially, that a poisonous huntsman spider was walking on her feet. Needless to say, she was taken aback after noticing the creature.

In a video shared on Twitter by 7News Brisbane, Yvette is seen standing at a podium. Right next to her, a man is seen explaining her words to the deaf and dumb people. The minister is giving the latest updates related to the Covid-19 pandemic when a journalist sitting in front points to a spider walking on her leg. Surprised but calm, the minister asked to remove it.

Advertisement

After this, she said, “Look how calm I can be. I don’t like spiders but I will not stop, I will keep on talking and will think that there is no spider on my leg. But if it climbs higher, please let me know."

The minister shared the video online. Her security personnel thought that the spider was gone, but after a few moments, it reappeared on her leg. This time, she is a little more shocked and therefore drives it away. After this, the minister laughs saying, “This was also a strange moment, we have Covid-19 in front of us and now a spider too."

Sharing this video on Twitter, Yvette wrote, “No spider was harmed during the press conference." Seeing the video, people are praising her for how calm she remained during the entire situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.