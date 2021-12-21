Video: This Unique Dial Parking System Instantly Turns Your Car in Opposite Direction

There are only a handful of countries around the globe that have properly taken care of parking issues. No matter where you go, parking is something that either burns a hole in your pocket or gets you a ticket for using a place not meant to leave your vehicle. And while we are talking about it, a video of an amazing solution to all our parking issues has surfaced online.

In the short clip, a luxury car is parked facing the entrance of the house. And then a woman comes out of the house and pushes a few buttons on the system placed in one of the corners. That makes the car turn completely, facing the main gate now. The woman is now all set to leave without much hassle.

The car was parked on a dial, which rotates when given a command from the system placed in the corner. This 32-second video has been shared by Dr M V Rao, IAS. In his tweet, he has called it the future of parking vehicles.

While a lot of people have seen the video on social media, not everyone is amused or impressed. Some people called it a miracle of technology, while others also called it a waste of money. A user wrote: “This is the best example of a waste of money, it’s better to park the vehicle in reverse".

While the video got mixed reactions, it will be interesting to see if this technology comes into practice.

