Video: Woman Knits Scarf With Noodles, Not Everyone is Amused

We all love noodles, but ever imagined that noodles could also be used to make apparel? Yes, as strange as it sounds, there is a woman who knits scarves and sweaters with noodles and not wool.

The 8-second video of women knitting steamed noodles is going viral on the internet. What’s even more amazing is that she is seen knitting with the help of chopsticks. In the video, one might see the noodles being kept in a hot bowl and instead of eating them, she is using it to prepare a scarf, this strange use of noodles is quite surprising and has left people amazed.

The video, originally posted on Tik Tok, has been shared on Twitter by a user, @mixiaoz. The video has been viewed by more than 7 million people so far.

With over 81000 retweets, users have also poured a lot of comments that range from “finally I get to see that it was possible" to “please let me eat". Some users have even started making memes of this strange video, while others have decided to try this craft.

However, this is not the first time some noodle knitting video is going viral. The hobby of noodle knitting has continued for a long time. The trend of noodle knitting was started in 2014 but came to light when a Singapore based artist, Cynthia Suwito, started knitting with ramen noodles, ultimately turning this edible into a craft.

