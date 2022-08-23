Video: Woman Walks On Beach In Saree, Stands Out From The Crowd

“When in Rome, do as the Romans do" is a very popular saying, which means that when you go to a different territory, adapt to their lifestyle to make things easy. People choose their outfits and change their habits according to the place they’re about to visit. The aim is to mingle and have fun the way they do. Experiencing different lifestyles is something people enjoy.

But then some like to represent their culture wherever they go. Instead of mingling among the group of people, they like to stand out and pique everyone’s interest. A woman of the second category has done something similar and worn a saree on a beach where you can only see bikini-clad women around her.

The 8-second video was shared on Twitter by one Rishika Gurjar on the morning of August 22. The video showed an Indian woman walking on a beach in saree with her veil on her head. The most amusing part – the beach is not in India. This can be figured out by looking at the people around her.

But going on a trip outside the country and visiting a beach there in an outfit that is common to the people there is normal. However, the woman in the video defied all odds and walked the beach in a beautiful red saree while the women around her walked in Bikinis.

With the backdrop of a Bollywood song, the video was captioned in Hindi translated to – “Hey Auntie! Where have you reached?" It currently has more than 96,000 views and over 4,600 likes. People in the comments have praised her for creating her own identity among a bunch of commoners.

