Vienna Brothel Offers 'Free Time' to Patrons in Exchange of On-site Covid-19 Vaccination

Several countries are offering various incentives to their residents for vaccination as vaccine resistance continues to hinder the elimination of the Covid-19 pandemic. These offers include free beer, food, club memberships and other attractive bids to ensure more and more people take a jab. But a unique incentive has popped out from Austria. A brothel in Vienna – the capital city of Austria – is reportedly offering free time with sex workers to those customers who choose to get vaccinated.

Fun Palast is providing Covid-19 vaccinations to uncovered residents, and in exchange, the customers get 30 minutes with the sex worker of their choice, reported Mail Online. Austria has imposed a strict 2G rule which bans the entry of unvaccinated people at restaurants, pubs, salons and other public places. The restrictions have been brought in to counter the sluggish speed of vaccination as only 65 per cent Austrians have been fully vaccinated.

The European country has a population of just above 2.50 crore people, but is witnessing a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases. According to Sky News, Austria reported 9,943 new cases on Saturday, breaking the previous worst single-day record of November 13, 2020, when the country registered a hike of 9,586 infections.

Due to the worsening Covid-19 situation, the brothel had also witnessed a decrease in footfall, and thus decided to introduce a vaccination clinic inside it. “Due to the pandemic, we have registered a 50 percent decrease [in clients], with this initiative we hope that the number of customers will rise again," the brothel’s owner was quoted as saying by Mail Online.

According to the report, the project started on November 1, and patrons can get vaccinated at the brothel on Mondays throughout this month between 4 pm and 10 pm. Beneficiaries will get a sauna club voucher worth 40 euros. The brothel also allows entry of boys as young as 14 years though they must be accompanied by an adult.

