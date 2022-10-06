Vietnamese Food Blogger Tries Pani Puri and He Cannot Stop Having it

Gol gappas, puchkas or paani puri, whatever you may call the Indian street food, everyone seems to truly love it. Same was the case with this Vietnamese food blogger who tried it for the first time and just couldn’t have enough of it. Quang Tran took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of trying this street food. In the video, he tries explaining to his viewers how the snack can be eaten with potato filling and spice water.

He tries the snack with both - mint water and tamarind spice water. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 21K likes. “Tamarind sauce water supremacy," commented an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, earlier, a food blogger based in Thailand ate some South Indian food in Bangkok and was bowled over by it. Mark Wiens got the full South Indian treatment, too, with 18 different food items served on a banana leaf. Mark posted the video on Instagram, writing: “18 Items South Indian Food in Bangkok! Sugam Restaurant #Bangkok Highly recommended for some of the best Tamil Nadu food and hospitality! #IndianFood". The food he ate included mango pickle, ponni rice, aviyal, sambhar, rice and more. He ate it all with his hands Desi style, even consuming the rasam from his palm. Mark calls it a “beautiful food culture" owing to the diversity and the number of food items.

“I’m going here for sure," wrote an Instagram user. “Thats [sic] how its [sic] done! On a piece of banana leaf and dishes laid out. Authentic!" said another. Yet another user agreed: “We eat with our hands culturally in Nigeria as well. It’s more delicious and you’re more connected with the food. Lol." A comment read: “Southern Indian food is Best food..easy on stomach and rich in flavours".

