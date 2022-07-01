Vietnam's 'Napalm Girl' Gets Final Skin Treatment Fifty Years Since Iconic Photo

Kim Phuc, who is popularly known as the Vietnam war’s Napalm girl, has received her final skin treatment. The news was shared by photojournalist Nick Ut, who took the iconic picture of Phuc in 1972. The picture captured a naked Phuc running from her village as she survived severe burns from the Napalm explosion. Soon the photograph became synonymous with the devastation caused by the US invasion of Vietnam. In a recent Instagram post shared by Nick, Phuc, who is now 59, is seen receiving her final skin treatment at Miami Dermatology & Laser Institute.

Advertisement

The former Associated Press journalist posted the photo of Phuc that was captured on June 8, 1972 as well as an image of her undergoing treatment while lying on a hospital bed. The picture came with a caption detailing how Phuc’s final skin treatment was an emotional moment. Nick wrote, “A picture in time of the Vietnam War 50 years later, as the ‘Napalm girl received her last laser treatment in South Florida from a world-renowned doctor specializing in burns."

Nick added that to the world, she is “Napalm girl," the girl in the picture taken during the Vietnam War, but now she is Kim Phuc. She came to Miami for her last reconstructive laser treatment. He added that the day of her treatment was also the anniversary month of the event, Phuc recounted the incident. The caption read, “‘Well June 8th, 1972, I never forget’" She added, “I saw the airplane, and I saw four bombs landing like that and I heard the noise, and then suddenly, there was fire everywhere around me."

Advertisement

Soon after the US air force dropped the Napalm, Phuc, who was nine at the time, suffered severe injuries, with 65 percent of her body burned. The caption added that she met Dr. Jill Waibel five years ago, who has been treating her burn scars since.

Advertisement

After receiving 12 laser treatments, Phuc’s scars are free of pain. Quoting Phuc, Nick’s caption read, “I am not longer a victim of war, I am not Napalm girl." She now identifies as a friend, a helper, a mother, a grandmother and a survivor calling out for peace.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.