'Vigorous Old Lady': World's Oldest Gorilla Celebrates 65th Birthday in Berlin Zoo

Gorillas, who live in captivity, usually live for 40-50 years. But this story is about the world’s oldest gorilla, who is in a German zoo and who celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday, April 13. The Berlin Zoo shared a video of Fatou, who holds the Guinness World Record for the Oldest Living Gorilla, celebrating the special day with a birthday cake. In the clip, one can see Fatou enjoying a cake. The cake has the number 65 written on it along with berries. Christian Aust, who works at the zoo, informed that the base of the cake was made of rice, while quark, vegetables, and fruit were used for the decoration.

“For her exceptionally old age, Fatou is a very vigorous old lady with a healthy appetite. We are happy every day that she is with us and hope to be able to celebrate a few more birthdays with her," Aust said in a statement, obtained by Zenger News. A video of the Gorilla, first tasting the cake with her fingers, and then attacking it has gone viral on the internet. Fatou is seen licking her fingers after enjoying the delicious meal. Watch video:

Fatou came under the care of the zoo, when she was just two years old, back in 1957. The gorilla was brought from West Africa by a sailor, who took her to France. In France, he sold the young animal to a pub owner in Marseille after he was unable to clear off his dues. Luckily for Fatou, the Berlin zoo soon acquired the young animal from the pub owner in 1959 and gave her proper care in its habitat. Fatou has been the world’s oldest living gorilla ever since the 60-year-old Colo passed away in 2017.

