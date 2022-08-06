Vijay Deverakonda Slammed for 'Sexist' Caption on 'Drama Queen' Coming Between Mother-Son

Vijay Deverakonda is being criticised for an Instagram caption that has been deemed as “sexist" by many. Sharing a clip from his upcoming movie Liger, also starring Ananya Panday, Vijay wrote, “There’s always a beautiful Drama Queen who will come between a mother and son!" The post was meant to promote a song in the movie, called Aafat, but it did not sit well with social media users. A Twitter user shared it on the microblogging platform, writing, “Y’all are allowing such captions in 2022???? [sic]"

Many could be seen bringing up Vijay’s portrayal and promotion of Arjun Reddy, a character who has been widely criticised for his misogyny and violent nature. Although, there were people who defended Vijay saying the current caption for Aafat pertains to the movie plotline and doesn’t represent his personal views. Tanishk Bagchi also posted the song with the same phrase in his caption.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and made for an interesting episode. Ananya is no stranger to being trolled on the Internet, but fortunately, an exchange of hers with Karan Johar is now going viral for all the right reasons. When Karan asked her if she was “one of the girls" who loved Arjun Reddy, a character played by Vijay Deverakonda in the titular film which was remade as Kabir Singh in Hindi, her answer was deemed to be refreshingly “mature" by Twitter users.

Ananya said that she liked the songs in the film but she wouldn’t be okay with a relationship like the one portrayed in the film, either for herself or for her friends. She also spoke about how many people watch something on screen and start to believe that “it’s okay to start behaving like that in real life."

