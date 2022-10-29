'Vijay Mama, Hi': UK PM Rishi Sunak Invites Indian Uncle to Downing Street and Internet Can't Keep Calm

A wholesome post from Kashmiri celebrity chef Sanjay Raina featuring the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has won hearts on social media. On Thursday, the celebrity chef interacted with his uncle while the UK PM waited in the background to share a few heartwarming words for the former’s uncle. Even though they aren’t related, Rishi Sunak addressed Raina’s uncle as ‘Mama’ and also invited him to 10 Downing Street whenever he gets an opportunity to visit the country.

In the clip that’s going viral on Twitter, the celebrity chef says hello to his uncle and informs him about a surprise waiting for him. He says, “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you." It is at that moment, Raina pans the video frame toward the UK Prime Minister. A jovial Sunak appears in the clip sharing warm greetings with Raina’s uncle. He says, “Vijay mama, hi. It’s Rishi, how are you? Hopefully, you will come here and see me. So when you get here, chat with your nephew, and tell him to bring you to Downing Street. Take care."

The wholesome clip was shared by the Kashmiri celebrity chef on Twitter but what stole the limelight was the hilarious caption that accompanied the clip. The chef jokingly wrote, “Visa on arrival ab pakka (Visa on arrival is confirmed now)." Watch the video here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it spread like wildfire on the micro-blogging site. With over 310.7k views and more than 15,000 likes, the clip has left many lauding the UK PM’s down-to-earth nature. A user said, “That’s really nice of him, he comes across as a nice person."

Another commented, “So down to earth Rishi Sunak. A great gesture feels more valuable when it came from your family member, relative, or a friend seated in a high position (Govt. Or Administration), still talks so warmly, with no attitude or similar attitude as earlier."

One more added, “So nice of Rishi to remember his people and not to forget his roots. God bless him."

Notably, Rishi Sunak has become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister in the UK.

