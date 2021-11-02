Vintage Car Parked For 47 Years in Same Spot to Become Monument in Italy

A car in Italy got promoted from a local tourist attraction to a full-fledged monument. What is so special about the car, you ask? The car under discussion has been parked at the same spot for almost half a century. Angelo Fregolent used to run a newspaper kiosk, with his wife Bertilla Modolo, in the small town of Conegliano, Treviso Province, Italy. The couple owned a 1962 Lancia Fulvia, which they used to transport newspapers from the source to the shop. Angelo and Bertilla ran the business for 40 years before permanently retiring. The couple decided to leave the car in front of the establishment before closing, and since then, the vehicle has been parked there. Now, after 47 years of the car’s life as a popular tourist attraction, it is being moved from its place due to increasing congestion in the area.

As the news of the vehicle being moved from the place spread in the area, two vintage car enthusiasts volunteered to restore the car and place it in the Ceretti Technical Institute as a monument. The institute is right outside the couple’s house. Once fully restored, they can admire their car, kept safely inside the school’s premises.

Advertisement

“I would be happy to see the car getting the value it deserves," Angelo told Il Gazzettino. His wife, Bertilla, said, “My husband only cares that someone appreciates its sentimental value and gives it to the right place. He is very fond of that car as if it was his second wife."

Luca Zaia, a local resident, recalls the time he used to stop at Angelo’s kiosk to buy mints and witness the car parked at the spot. “I remember it because I used to stop at the kiosk to buy mint toscanello. I used to consider the car as my lucky charm during the exam. So I went there a lot," he told Today24.

Before the restoration process started, the 1962 Lancia Fulvia appeared in a vintage car exhibition in Padua.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.