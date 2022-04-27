'Vintage RCB': Royal Challengers Bangalore Trolled as Riyan Parag's RR Have the Last Laugh

After being bundled out for a paltry 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore once again failed in the batting department while facing Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night. After doing well with the ball and restricting Rajasthan for a modest 144/8, RCB’s woes continued as not one Bangalore batter posted a score of any significance after Virat Kohli walked in to open the innings with the captain Faf du Plessis. While Kohli could only manage 9 in the run chase, Faf did get a start but failed to get going. Glenn Maxwell departed for a golden duck and as for the match-winner and the run-chase expert Dinesh Karthik, he was run out.

Kuldeep Sen took 4/20 while Ravichandran Ashwin registered figures of 3/17 to bowl out RCB for 115 in 19.3 overs as RR climbed to the top of the IPL 2022 points table with a 29-run win.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2022: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen Star as Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

Twitterati who like the world burn did not miss out on the opportunity to take shots at RCB as “Vintage RCB" trended widely on Indian Twitter.

Advertisement

It’s worth reminding that despite the defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore are still placed in the middle of the points table with 10 points and are very much in the race for IPL 2022 title. Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians on the other hand are currently reeling at the bottom with 6, 4, and 0 points to their names respectively.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.