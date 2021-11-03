Vir Das Picks Fashion Student Over 'Glam Goo' Designers to Dress Him Up for Emmys

Vir Das is a man who wears many hats. From stand-up comedy to acting and music, he’s a master of all trades. Recently, his Netflix comedy special ‘Vir Das: For India’ was nominated for the International Emmy Awards. Upon receiving the news, the ‘Delhi Belly’ actor took to social media with a unique request to upcoming fashion designers. Unlike other celebrities who normally wear exorbitantly priced luxury labels to award functions, Das is steering clear from expensive ‘glam goo designers’. Sticking to his comedy special’s value of ‘simplicity’, he chose to give a newbie Indian designer an opportunity to showcase their work at an international forum. Das had also put out certain expectations of bringing in desi with a touch of western to his Emmy outfit and a shoutout to struggling designers trying to gain a foothold in the industry. Take a look at his request below:

The wait is finally over and Pradeep Bhatt, a fourth-year fashion student at NIFT, will be designing Das’ clothes for the Emmy function. Das had also mentioned that he’ll be paying for the designer wear, and also auction it for charity after the function.

Social media users came out in appreciation of this noble gesture. One user commented ‘This is so lovely. You might wanna coach other ‘influencers’ on Instagram about how to leverage the power of influence’ while many congratulated Pradeep for the feat.

Das had recently posted an apology on social media for an ‘uninformed’ joke on his ‘TenOnTen’ show uploaded on YouTube, which hurt the trans community. He wrote “I got that joke wrong. Plain and simple. No buts," in his statement.

