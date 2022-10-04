Vir Das Ghosted by Fan Who Promised to Propose to His Love on Comedian's Show

In a hilarious incident, comedian Vir Das was ghosted by a fan who promised to propose to his love at the comedian’s show. Taking to Twitter, Vir Das shared a screenshot where the fan can be seen asking the comedian if he can propose to his girlfriend on the show. “Irrelevant of everything biggest fan! Love you and your work! Was coming to your Winnipeg show and was wondering if you would allow me to propose to my gf at the show! Would be awesome. Lobe you sir. Thanks for your time," read the message, To this, the comedian responded by saying, “Be ready when I call your name. It will be about 13 minutes into the show."

However, when Vir Das called his name, he did not show up. “And then this dude didn’t show up for the show…called his name thrice," read the caption of the shared screenshot. Have a look for yourself:

The image, since uploaded, has managed to gather over 4.5K likes. “13 minutes into the show. There’s no way an Indian has reached a place on-time. He arrived later than 15 mins. That’s what happened," commented a Twitter user. Tweeples can also be seen sharing the image with their own captions. “What do you think happened here? My theory: I think the classic Indian man who wasn’t even in a relationship but in love and proposing to a friend," wrote another Twitter user.

However, to clear everyone’s doubt, Vir Das shared another screenshot where the man had mentioned that the mail went to his spam and the question was for his brother. So when the comedian called out, he could not figure it out. “But just the fact that you replied, meant a lot. Love you Sir," he wrote as he apologised.

Meanwhile, earlier, Vir Das took ti Instagram and recounted his Lajpat Nagar shopping experience with his mother. He described how she would go into one shop, pretend not to like something too much, drive its price down and leave. Other shopkeepers would offer her better deals, but she would return to the original shop to buy something completely different. Das described it as a “weird ego hassle between her and the guy who barely knew each-other [sic]." Moral of the story? “Elon Musk is my mom with rockets," Das concluded.

