Vir Das Shares Obsession With Stainless Steel Thali: 'Travels the World with Me'

The comedian shared a photo of a shiny steel plate that had bhindi, dal and cauliflower sabzi in it. (Image: Vir Das/Twitter)
The comedian shared a photo of a shiny steel plate that had bhindi, dal and cauliflower sabzi in it. (Image: Vir Das/Twitter)

Vir Das recently took to Twitter to share a interesting confession about a particular habit he had- he carried his steel thali everywhere.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: December 17, 2021, 13:10 IST

Indians have a soft corner for all things desi and as much as we might want to go for that exotic dish, nothing says comfort than a proper helping of home-cooked desi food. This holds true for a lot of home-made things for us and stand-up comic Vir Das is no different. The actor-comedian recently took to Twitter to share a interesting confession about a particular habit of his. So what is it? Das shared that he has a Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) and its about his favourite steel thali.

Das shared on Twitter, “OCD confession. I can’t eat without this thaali. Travels the world with me. Fits nicely in check in, easy wash instead of multiple dishes, works for desi food/sushi/Italian all cuisines, and great for standing at a party where people can’t balance bowls in fancy ass plates."

Several Twitter users reacted to the comedian’s confession who shared that they also hold a soft spot for their own steel thalis for meals. Many also shared glimpses of what their lunch/dinner thalis contained.

Check out a few reactions:

Vir Das’ ‘Two Indias’ monologue delivered at the Kennedy Center had recently kicked up a storm and a complaint was filed against him for making ‘derogatory statements against India’ last month. The comedian had later issued a statement clarifying that his comments in his monologue weren’t intended to insult the country.

Buzz Staff

December 17, 2021