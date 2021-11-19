After stand-up comedian Vir Das stirred the hornet’s nest by delivering a monologue on ‘two Indias’ at the Kennedy Center, author Chetan Bhagat has found himself in a sticky situation, too. Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut branded him a “criminal" and a complaint was filed against Das for making “derogatory statements against India" on Tuesday, 16 November. The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Police by high court lawyer Ashutosh Dubey, who serves as the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra Palghar District. Bhagat took to Twitter to share his two cents on the controversy and it didn’t go down well with desis. Comparing the motherland to a mother, he wrote, “I may fight or find many faults with my mother but I won’t go criticising her in the neighbours house. I may find a hundred things wrong with my country but I won’t go criticise it publicly on an international stage. Maybe it’s just me, but some things are just not done." Many called out Bhagat for his comments which translated to keeping family matters concealed, no matter how toxic they are.

Take a look at some reactions below:

On Tuesday, Vir issued a statement clarifying that his comments in his monologue “I come from two Indias" weren’t intended to insult the country. Das had uploaded on YouTube the video titled “I come from two Indias", as part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. In the six-minute video, he explains the duality of the country and mentions some of the most critical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, women safety, crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests. While many lauded the courageous act, some lashed out at him for ‘washing dirty laundry’ in public. A section on Twitter posted clips and pictures from his monologue, specifically the part where the comedian said, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night."

