Viral: 61-Year-Old Finds He's Been Spelling His Name Wrong The Whole Life

Sixty-one-year-old Alan Grainger was left dumbfounded after he discovered that he had been spelling his name wrong his entire life after looking at his birth certificate.

Granddaughter Mya shared the video on TikTok where people are having a gut-busting time seeing Allan’s reaction to the discovery.

Allan’s family was left in splits when they discovered his birth certificate, with ‘Allan’ being spelt with a single L. The situation became even more hysterical after Alan showed his two tattoos of his name with the wrong spelling.

Over the years, all the official paperwork of Alan, which includes his wedding certificate and driving license have all had the wrong spelling with 2 Ls. Alan believes that whoever filled his birth certificate may have written the wrong spelling of his name as his parents have been spelling his name with 2 Ls all his life.

Advertisement

Daily Star quoted Alan saying, “I was dumbfounded and just couldn’t believe it. I think it was a mistake on the birth certificate because my mum wouldn’t let me go through school spelling my name like that."

He continued, “I’ve got two tattoos with my name on it, one on my arm and one on my hand. I’m not going to start changing it, I don’t see what difference it would make."

In the video, the camera, which is held by granddaughter Mya pans to Alan’s face who appears confused before zooming in on his hand revealing his name’s tattoo spelt ‘Allan.’

The video was shared on the social media platform TikTok with the caption “He’s been spelling his name wrong his whole life".

Viewers were quick to comment on their birth certificate blunders to soften Allan’s shock, with a user writing: “I’ve always written my name as one word only to find out four years ago my name is hyphenated."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here