Viral Clip of Horse Lying Down and Eating Grass Is Big Mood

A video of a horse eating grass is going viral on social media for the mood it represents. Everyone has one of those days where the easiest of tasks seem like a huge burden. The backbone seems to have lost its rigidity and comfort becomes a high priority.

Depicting this scenario in the most perfect way possible is this video where a horse is seen lying on the ground and munching on the grass. With eyes closed, legs stretched out, and only the mouth moving, the horse is living the moments we all aim to steal once a while amid the hustle and bustle of life.

The clip surfaced on Twitter and with it accompanied a caption that read, “Lazy Days." Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate almost 70 lakh views. Netizens couldn’t help but react to the video, with many relating to it on a different level.

One user stated, “Me every day."

Another chimed in claiming, “Me all day."

“Oh man he is just like me," wrote one user.

One user quipped, “Do not stop, even after you drop."

Many users came forward stating how the horse was setting “goals" by having the best time of life.

“Mood," said one user.

One user said, “This horse is my spirit animal."

“My kind of vibe to be honest," said this user.

“Me last night eating chips at 3 AM while being half asleep," stated this user.

Animals have time and again behaved in an extremely relatable manner and videos of them have gone viral on social media. One such clip surfaced on the internet a while ago of a dog who keeps giving up in the middle of walks. The dog named Sparky, a bull terrier, is seen lying on the ground while his parent is out on a walk with him. The video left netizens in splits.

