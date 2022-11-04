Viral Image of Completely Tattered Suitcase Makes People Wonder What Happened to it on Flight

One aeroplane traveller’s luggage got an unasked-for, and permanent makeover as a zombie suitcase. Before the journey, this traveller’s suitcase was your everyday run-of-the-mill maroon bag. However, the duration of the flight was enough to ensure that it came out looking like it had been used as a chew toy by the engine or a house fire. Perhaps even a dragon. The picture of the flier’s tattered suitcase, following his flight, has caught the attention, and very vivid imagination, of Reddit users. Everyone is wondering what happened during the ride to make the suitcase look that mangled.

A user who goes by “an0nym0ose" posted a picture of a maroon suitcase (we aren’t sure if you could call it that anymore, though). The bag, as seen here, is completely damaged and beyond any salvaging. The user said that this was the state of their uncle’s suitcase after his flight.

The suitcase’s out fabric covering on the right side is torn to shreds, revealing blackish-grey material underneath. The bag looks as if it had been dragged across some surface, leaving peculiar wear and tear marks all over.

The condition of the luggage has left many a Redditor shocked, amazed, and quite curious. People in the comments have been asking what happened to leave the ill-fated bag in this condition.

“Did they put it in the engine?" asked one user, while another said, “I was wondering if the plane actually crash landed".

One particularly creative (and undoubtedly funny) netizen said, “Smuggling those badgers did not go as planned." Yet another one wrote, “It’s Halloween, it’s dressed up as a zombie suitcase…"

Some people who have experience working with related airline systems said that the conveyor belt is to be blamed.

“Airport worker here. Everyone thinks it’s the handlers that **** up the bags. Nah, it’s the belt. Those things smack bags dozens of times on its trip to get it sorted with hundreds of lbs of force," one person explained.

The Reddit user, who posted the photo, however, clarified that their uncle said that most of the things inside were not damaged. “The suitcase now joins the honoured dead in the halls of luggage Valhalla," they quipped. Further, the user said that the only things that sustained damage were a hairbrush, the heel of one of the traveller’s shoes, and a grinder. The airline did not tell the flier how their luggage got this damaged, but they are going to reimburse him for the damage.

