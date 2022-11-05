Viral: Lion, In No Mood For Pics, Pees On Visitors At Wildlife Sanctuary

You can still count on celebs and sportsmen to pose for a photo or a selfie when you come across them but the king of the jungle will just not oblige. And, we are not making a random statement here but we have a video for you to see and believe for yourself.

It is common for people to take pictures and makes videos in a zoo, national park or safari. Some even try to take selfies with the animals, some even as dreaded as the wild cats of the jungle. However, a few tourists who visited a zoo probably got a lesson for life while trying to film the king of the jungle, the lion inside an enclosed area. A video of what happened next was posted by a Twitter handle known as Gulzaar Sahab.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The video is from Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary in Tripura.. One of the voices in the video is heard saying she is scared as the lion approaches close to them. However, what happened next was plain hilarious. The lion was clearly not in the mood to be filmed and it showed its annoyance by peeing on the visitors. Yes, you read that right. The lion moves close to the visitors, turns around, with its backside towards the visitors and lets out a spurt of pee towards them while they scream in shock. See the video to believe it.

The video was hilariously titled ‘Now even the lion is troubled by people taking selfies’ and we could not agree more. The video received hilarious comments. One user confirmed the location as Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and posted a photo of his visit to see the same lion.

Advertisement

The video, which has got more than 3.5 lakh views, will surely make you rethink twice whenever you are about to film a lion in a zoo or a park.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here